Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Position Increased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $76,640,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth $43,179,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 462,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after acquiring an additional 258,301 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,035,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,038,000 after acquiring an additional 227,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 334,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,217,000 after acquiring an additional 217,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $116.79 on Friday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

