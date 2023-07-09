Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,610,000 after acquiring an additional 509,348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after buying an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $510,355,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,808,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,718,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,808,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,718,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,954,783. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 112.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.75.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

