Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1,160.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,294 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

NYSE:KR opened at $47.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

