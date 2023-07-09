Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $43.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

