Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EW opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,031 shares of company stock worth $20,306,102. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

