Advisor OS LLC Raises Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Watsco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Watsco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in Watsco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 3.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSO. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.14.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $370.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.95 and a 200 day moving average of $314.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.61 and a 12-month high of $383.83.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

