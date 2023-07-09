Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,724 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $60.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $102.73. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.16.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

