Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stock Position Lowered by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 298,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,892,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $179.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.49 and its 200-day moving average is $176.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $189.76.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

