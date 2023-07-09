Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Evergy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Evergy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE EVRG opened at $58.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

