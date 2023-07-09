Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 697 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCBK shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $33.03 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.56.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $106.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Michael W. Koehnen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,142. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $68,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,142. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

