Advisor OS LLC Buys New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,371,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.11.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $438.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $390.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.78. The company has a market capitalization of $194.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.70 and a 1 year high of $450.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,136 shares of company stock worth $33,380,156. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.