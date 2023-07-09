Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 474.7% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG opened at $28.88 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.00%.

About Leggett & Platt

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

