Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 4,535 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.7 %

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.93.

IFF stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $129.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.