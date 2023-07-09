835 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

