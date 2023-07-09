The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.6% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

DIS opened at $88.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

