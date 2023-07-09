Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys Shares of 5,449 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 115,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

