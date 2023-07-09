Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $177,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $672,944,000 after buying an additional 5,033,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TJX Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $82.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.01.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

