Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,977 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.01. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.