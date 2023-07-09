Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,342,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360,102 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $103,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.17.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

