Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Shares of ADI opened at $185.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.36. The firm has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

