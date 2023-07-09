Redwood Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,622 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

