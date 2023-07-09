Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 171 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 77,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 16,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

GLD opened at $178.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

