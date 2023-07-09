Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,734 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 177,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 15,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 51,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 11,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 162.7% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 20,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

