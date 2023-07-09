Siacoin (SC) Trading 1.5% Higher This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $179.41 million and $4.95 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,271.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.43 or 0.00318545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.39 or 0.00886600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012643 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.00553124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00062258 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000295 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00134702 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,602,985,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,580,762,911 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

