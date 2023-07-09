Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Holdings Boosted by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,852,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,661,000 after purchasing an additional 266,004 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $298,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.30.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRL opened at $206.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.13 and its 200-day moving average is $213.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.22 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

