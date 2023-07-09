Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Position Lifted by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,877,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,675,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,613,000 after acquiring an additional 319,095 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,852,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,661,000 after acquiring an additional 266,004 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on CRL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.30.

NYSE:CRL opened at $206.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.