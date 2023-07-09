The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.31.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.45 and its 200-day moving average is $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

