5,924 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,924 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $79.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,585,451. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $122,614.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,585,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

