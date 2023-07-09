Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 216.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

