Machina Capital S.A.S. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $157.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

