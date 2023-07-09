McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 1,129 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.54.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

