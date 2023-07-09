Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $286,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,961,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $677,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 84,128 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after acquiring an additional 521,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,658,000 after acquiring an additional 464,655 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $163.77 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.18 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

