Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 394 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in F5 were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 582.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of F5 by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,626,000 after purchasing an additional 124,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,745,062 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $250,434,000 after purchasing an additional 95,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $143.42 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day moving average is $143.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,583.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,920,937. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.13.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

