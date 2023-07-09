Advisor OS LLC Has $952,000 Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $169.14 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $263.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day moving average of $195.87.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.74). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $229.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AZPN shares. William Blair lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.40.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

