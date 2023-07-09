Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.19% of Limoneira worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after buying an additional 626,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,862,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 106,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

LMNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley began coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Limoneira stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.64. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Limoneira had a net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.44 million. Analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

