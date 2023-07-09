Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 3,681 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in PACCAR by 48.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 271,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 89,193 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 79.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 76,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33,723 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 52.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in PACCAR by 117.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 450,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after acquiring an additional 243,345 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.6 %

PCAR opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average is $66.81. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $85.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.