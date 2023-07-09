Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $883.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $816.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $749.33. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $899.56.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total transaction of $4,895,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,229,307.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total transaction of $4,895,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,229,307.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,477 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,594. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.53.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

