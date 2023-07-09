Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 526 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $100.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average of $90.85. The company has a market capitalization of $519.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.