Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $13,121,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 40,720 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Shares of AAP opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.56 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day moving average is $121.06.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.15%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

