McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,284,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period.

QQQE opened at $75.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.66. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

