Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after buying an additional 208,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $388.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $395.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $379.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.56.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.04.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

