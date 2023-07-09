The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.3 %

KO opened at $59.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.49. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

