1,214 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 142.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 299,554 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $63,634,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $212.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.93. The stock has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.