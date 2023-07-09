2,400 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $207,728,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $186,330,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $103.23 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Barclays cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.