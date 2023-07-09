Bank Hapoalim BM Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 114.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health Stock Performance

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.25. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

