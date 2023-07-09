Montecito Bank & Trust Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Prologis were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Prologis Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $121.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86. The company has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average of $122.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

