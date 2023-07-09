Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $108.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.05.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

