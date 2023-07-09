Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 6,918.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Aflac Stock Performance

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL opened at $70.04 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

