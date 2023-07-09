Delta Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.8% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $280.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.04. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

