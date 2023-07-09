Delta Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after buying an additional 3,242,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,913,000 after buying an additional 141,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after buying an additional 4,035,110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.89 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

